Two Big Updates For 3/23 WWE Raw In Boston

The road to WrestleMania 42 continues next Monday night in Bean-town.

Ahead of the March 23 episode of WWE Raw, WWE has updated the official show preview page on their WWE.com website.

The updated listing confirms that the tag-team titles will be on-the-line when The Usos face off against The Vision, and that Brock Lesnar will react to the attack from Oba Femi.

From WWE.com:

Raw preview, March 23, 2026: Brock Lesnar returns to Raw after being taken out by Oba Femi

Last week, Oba Femi answered Brock Lesnar’s WrestleMania Open Challenge by hitting The Beast with an earth-shaking Fall from Grace.

Find out how Lesnar reacts when he returns to Raw on The Road to WrestleMania, this Monday at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

The Usos vs. Austin Theory & Logan Paul | World Tag Team Title Match

Paul Heyman has made it clear to Austin Theory and Logan Paul that they need to take down The Usos.

Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso will put the World Tag Team Title on the line against Theory and Paul, Monday on Raw at 8 ET/5 PT on Netflix.

Join us here every Monday night for live WWE Raw results.