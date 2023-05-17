Two-Day “Extravaganza” Planned For Saudi Arabia Ahead Of Night Of Champions

On Saturday, May 27, 2023, the Jeddah SuperDome in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, will host the WWE event Night of Champions, and WWE has packed the show’s schedule as usual.

WWE is paid handsomely to host two events in Saudi Arabia each year as part of a 10-year partnership with the Saudi General Sports Authority.

WWE is reportedly preparing a two-day “extravaganza” with “activities similar to a Wrestlemania week” for fans of the upcoming PLE next week, according to Twitter insider BoozerRasslin.

There will also be representatives from 2K Games and the WWE.

Along with other Muslim celebrities, Sami Zayn and Mustafa Ali will travel to Mecca, the holiest city in Islam.

The updated card is below:

WWE World Heavyweight Championship Match

Seth Rollins vs. AJ Styles

Singles Match

Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar

Undisputed Tag Team Championship Match

Kevin Owens & Sami Zayn (champions) vs. Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa

Singles Match

Trish Stratus vs. Becky Lynch

WWE Intercontinental Championship Match

Gunther (champion) vs. Mustafa Ali