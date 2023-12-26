Two Former WWE Stars Expecting Their Second Child

Christmas is a special time for everyone, but two former WWE stars had some exciting news to share with the world while celebrating the holiday.

Cassie Lee, formerly Peyton Royce, and Shawn Spears announced some big news. They’re expecting their second child. The couple are expecting a baby boy, as seen in the Instagram announcement below.

After marrying in 2019, they had their first child, Austin, in January of this year. “2024, our family is complete. Merry Christmas Eve!,” they wrote in the caption.

Lee’s WWE career began in a tag team, The IIconics, with Jessica McKay, under the ring name Billie Kay. Following their departure from WWE, they signed with Impact Wrestling as The IInspiration in October 2021, where they achieved success and once held the Knockouts Tag Team titles. They exited the promotion in 2022.

Spears has been on the AEW roster since the promotion’s launch in 2019, following his WWE run as Tye Dillinger, where he became famous for his ten-count gimmick. He hasn’t competed for the company since September.

Congratulations to the couple.