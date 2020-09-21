Two Former WWE Superstars Shoot On Paul Heyman

During the Talk’n Shop podcast for Patreon members, former WWE stars Brian Myers and Karl Anderson talked about Paul Heyman’s work in ECW and as the executive director of WWE RAW:

Myers: “The genius is he had his finger on the pulse in the late 90s but not now, no because I saw no genius whatsoever. I was just explaining this to somebody. I was like, ‘I know you guys all love to praise him for what he did then and I’m sure that’s real and I did see him pull star quality and performances and things out of people that you wouldn’t have thought but man, I saw zero brilliance in 2019.”

Anderson: “Maybe to be the devil’s advocate, maybe because he had somebody above him not allowing him to be completely him and trust me I don’t want to stick up for him. But just saying maybe he wasn’t able to go as far as he wanted to go, maybe that was what was holding him back…I absolutely think he wasn’t a genius but he’s a good promo guy now.”

“He’s the greatest promo guy of all time and to your face as well. He would tell me I was a top guy. I would go, ‘hold on, I know I am but you don’t think I am and neither does he or he or he. I think I am but I know that I’m not in this environment.’”