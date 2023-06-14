Two More Main Roster Stars Have Returned To WWE NXT

WWE’s push to make NXT its own major standalone brand continues.

Humberto Carrillo and Angel Garza appeared on this week’s broadcast. After defeating Dabba Kato in a 2-vs-1 handicap match, they launched an attack on Scrypts and Axiom. They returned later in the show to cut a promo announcing their return to NXT to compete in the tag team division.

The return to NXT appears to be a move to get them back on TV, as they haven’t been seen much on main roster TV shows in recent months.

Garza and Carrillo are the most recent main roster stars to return to NXT. Among the names are Baron Corbin and Seth Rollins.

According to Nick Khan, NXT could become its own major brand. Bringing in main roster talent is intended to give some names more TV time, while in other cases (as with Seth Rollins), it is intended to help boost the show’s ratings.