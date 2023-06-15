Two More Names Announced For Reality Of Wrestling Summer Of Champions IX

By
Matt Boone
-

You can officially pencil in a pair of familiar faces to pro wrestling fans for the upcoming ROW: Summer Of Champions show.

This week, the Reality of Wrestling promotion announced via their official Twitter feed that Jacob Fatu and Nick Patrick will be working the event on July 15.

Check out the announcements below.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR