Two More Names Announced For Reality Of Wrestling Summer Of Champions IX

You can officially pencil in a pair of familiar faces to pro wrestling fans for the upcoming ROW: Summer Of Champions show.

This week, the Reality of Wrestling promotion announced via their official Twitter feed that Jacob Fatu and Nick Patrick will be working the event on July 15.

Check out the announcements below.

‼️TALENT ANNOUNCEMENT‼️ There’s only one man that can referee a match as big as our planned main event for Summer of Champions on Saturday, July 15th and that man is Nick Partrick. Humble Civic Center

8233 Will Clayton Pkwy, Humble, TX 77338 🎫 https://t.co/BA1Eljs50L pic.twitter.com/2eXtZ8Jx6Q — Reality of Wrestling (@TheOfficialROW) June 15, 2023