Two WWE NXT Teams Possibly Heading To The Main Roster Soon

WrestleVotes reports that the WWE Survivor Series: WarGames program shows two highly-successful and popular tag teams may be joining the main roster soon.

The teams are NXT stars Gallus and former WWE Tag Team Champions The Authors of Pain.

It was also noted that the program, which has the entire roster in it and is distributed at every WWE show, only has these two names for Survivor Series.

WrestleVotes stated, “I’m told the Survivor Series official event program features two notable teams. One being Gallus, as no other NXT group or superstar is included. The other noteworthy team included in the program is Akam & Rezar, formally known as The Authors of Pain. Seems both could be headed to TV shortly.”

