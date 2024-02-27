Two WWE Stars Have Been Pulled From Upcoming Match

Now that Triple H is in charge of booking in WWE and NXT under Shawn Michaels’ booking, plans don’t change as frequently or abruptly as they used to under Vince McMahon’s creative leadership. However, things have changed.

WWE NXT airs live tonight from the Performance Center tonight on the USA Network, following last week’s taped episode, with a loaded lineup.

The main events confirmed for the show are NXT Champion Ilja Dragunov vs. Carmelo Hayes, Heritage Cup Champion Noam Dar defending a member of No Quarter Catch Crew (Drew Gulak, Damon Kemp, Charlie Dempsey, or Myles Borne), and Von Wagner vs. Lexis King.

Other matches scheduled for the show include Kiana James vs. Kelani Jordan, Dijak vs. Luca Crusifino, and Ridge Holland speaking.

WWE announced Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson vs. Edris Enofe and Malik Blade shortly after the main roster stars arrived. As seen below, Enofe and Blade have been removed and replaced by Andre Chase and Duke Hudson.