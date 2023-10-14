Two WWE Stars Officially Leave The Company

WWE is losing two talented stars as their contracts expire, and the two sides have decided not to sign a new deal, with the tag team looking to hit the free agent market.

The Dyad (Rip Fowler and Jagger Reid) are the stars. Despite being a member of the Schism group on NXT television, they’ve spent the majority of this year looking for a way out. That storyline has since concluded, with the faction breaking up.

The tag team has wanted to leave the company and asked to be released, but the company refused while keeping them on television for the feud.

Zack Gibson and James Drake are now free agents. They were the NXT UK Tag Team Champions during their time with the company before being moved to NXT.

Former WWE stars are free to sign with whichever promotion they want. As previously stated, Drake has hinted that an announcement will be made today.