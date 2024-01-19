Tyler Bate Addresses Delay In Transition To WWE Main Roster

What was the hold up with Tyler Bate’s transition from NXT to WWE?

“The Big Strong Boi” recently spoke with Alistar McGeorge of Metro for an in-depth interview, during which he spoke about his move to the main roster on SmackDown being delayed partially for tactical reasons.

“Because I’ve been in wrestling so long, it’s almost like sometimes I forget how young I still am,” Bate said. “Even though I’ve been here for seven years, I still have a lot of time. It’s finally like it got to the point like people were just like, ‘Come on. Let’s get Tyler on!’ So I’d rather that then, like, I’m ‘not ready for the main roster.’ It’s been like partly tactical.”

Bate continued, “A lifetime of work was all coming together. We both put a lot of pressure on ourselves with where we come from in representing British wrestling, and the style of British wrestling. Taking that to the main stage feels like a huge responsibility. But I feel like we’re both nailing it… [I was] super proud of how it went. It couldn’t have been more ideal for me.”

