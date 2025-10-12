Tyson DuPont Reacts To Wes Lee’s WWE Release

As reported by PWMania.com, former WWE NXT North American Champion Wes Lee was recently released from the company.

NXT star Tyson DuPont, a member of the group High Ryze alongside Lee and Tyriek Igwe, took to his Twitter (X) account to share his thoughts on Lee’s release.

DuPont wrote, “Man… this one hurts. Wes has always been one of the realest genuine energy, insane talent, and a heart that made everyone around him better. You’ve inspired a lot of us in and out of that ring. I know this isn’t the end for you, it’s just the start of another chapter where you’ll keep shining. Nothing but love and respect always bro 🤞🏾❤️”