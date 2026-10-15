Tyson Kidd Believes Match With PAC Saved His WWE Career Amid Roster Cuts

Former WWE star TJ Wilson, better known to wrestling fans as Tyson Kidd, has reflected on the impact PAC had on his career, revealing that he believes their first NXT TakeOver singles match may have saved him from being released by WWE.

Wilson shared the recollection during WWE’s tribute to Benjamin Satterley, who competed under the name Neville during his time with the company.

Looking back on their match, Wilson explained that WWE conducted roster cuts just a few weeks later. He believes the quality of his performance against PAC may have helped him retain his position.

“I believe that that match really saved my job at that time,” Wilson said.

Wilson made it clear that this was his personal assessment of the situation rather than something WWE officials had directly communicated to him.

He suggested that a less impressive performance could have left him vulnerable during the subsequent releases, giving PAC considerable credit for helping make their match successful.

Wilson also praised PAC’s abilities as an in-ring performer, particularly his talent for making his opponents’ offense appear convincing.

According to Wilson, PAC possessed the skill to elevate those working alongside him, even when an opponent was not performing at their best.

The former WWE star’s reflections were included in a tribute honoring Satterley following his death.

Wilson’s comments add to the growing number of tributes recognizing PAC’s contributions to professional wrestling, both through his own performances and the impact he had on fellow wrestlers.

Among those who have publicly remembered Satterley is his wife, Natalie Satterley, who also shared a personal tribute following his passing.