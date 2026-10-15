Drew McIntyre Reveals Triple H’s Reaction To Extended WWE Absence

Drew McIntyre has opened up about the circumstances behind his extended absence from WWE television, revealing how an unexpected movie opportunity involving Russell Crowe led to him spending more time away from the company than originally planned.

McIntyre has not appeared on WWE programming since losing to Jacob Fatu at WrestleMania 42, instead focusing on his growing Hollywood career.

During an appearance on Bradley Martyn’s Raw Talk podcast, the former WWE Champion explained that he had initially planned to return to wrestling after completing work on Highlander. However, those plans changed when his agent contacted him about another potential film role. “Once I finished Highlander, I was about to return to WWE, and I got a phone call from the agent. He said to me, ‘Russell Crowe is asking for you to be in a movie.’”

McIntyre admitted that he initially struggled to believe the opportunity was legitimate, even hanging up on his agent before receiving another call confirming the offer. “But I didn’t believe it. I just hung up, and he called me back. He said, ‘I’m serious. It really is. You’re wanted for this movie.’ And I was like, ‘Okay, sorry about that.’ But he sent me the script, whatever. Let’s talk about it, I guess, if this is a real thing.”

After reading the script, McIntyre became interested in the project and was particularly surprised to learn that Crowe had personally requested him. According to McIntyre, Crowe had spoken with Henry Cavill, who praised McIntyre’s performance in Highlander.

McIntyre subsequently approached WWE about extending his absence, believing the opportunity could benefit both his individual career and the company’s broader profile. “I know I’ve been out for a couple of months and I’m supposed to come back, but there’s this thing here. I think it’s a big opportunity. I’m not leaving. I want to be the first full-time WWE wrestler that’s done two movies with A-listers back to back. I think it’s a great look for the company. It’s good for my brand, which is good for our brand.”

McIntyre explained that WWE executives were receptive to the proposal but informed him that Triple H would need to approve the additional time away.

Expecting a difficult conversation, McIntyre prepared an extensive explanation outlining why he believed the movie was worth pursuing. However, Triple H’s response was considerably more straightforward than he anticipated. “And he was like, ‘Yeah, Drew, I think it’s best we keep you off and do it because it is a great opportunity.’”

McIntyre recalled joking that he had prepared notes to support his request, only for Triple H to reassure him that no further explanation was necessary. “I was like, ‘Oh, damn it! But, Paul, I’ve got all these notes and things to—’ He was like, ‘No, D, you’re good. You don’t even have to tell me.’”

Although McIntyre remains focused on his acting commitments, he also discussed his eventual WWE return and expressed confidence about what fans can expect when he steps back into the ring. “I can’t wait for people to see, you know, how I am in the ring, how I’m moving now. And, you know, maybe I’ll be back soon. Maybe I’ll be back later, but for now, we’re focused on Hollywood Drew.”

McIntyre then leaned into his on-screen persona, joking that he intends to remind everyone of his Hollywood accomplishments when he returns. “When I come back, because I will be talking about it nonstop. Your ears are going to bleed from how much I’m going to talk about it and how much people should be grateful that I’m back, because I don’t need WWE and the fans now, you need me.”

While McIntyre confirmed that he intends to return to WWE, he did not provide a specific timetable.

For now, the former WWE Champion remains focused on his acting career, with the full support of Triple H and WWE management for his latest film opportunity.