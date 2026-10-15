Samoa Joe On Wrestling Community’s Grief Following Deaths Of PAC And The Butcher

AEW star Samoa Joe has opened up about how the professional wrestling community has been coping with the deaths of Benjamin Satterley, better known as PAC, and Andy Williams, who performed as The Butcher.

During an interview with Scott Fishman for TV Insider, Joe discussed the emotional impact of losing two fellow wrestlers and the importance of supporting friends and colleagues during difficult times.

Joe explained that there is no particular protocol within professional wrestling for dealing with grief. Instead, he emphasized the importance of checking on one another and remaining available whenever someone needs support.

According to Joe, that support can be as straightforward as answering a late-night phone call or taking the time to listen when a friend needs to talk. “I think we all understand the great loss that we’ve had to endure these past months,” Joe said.

Joe also stressed that the impact of both deaths extends well beyond AEW, noting that PAC and Williams had connections throughout the professional wrestling industry.

While discussing how the company has responded, Joe praised AEW President Tony Khan for his sensitivity toward those affected by the losses.

However, he made it clear that the support being offered is not limited to AEW, with members of the wider wrestling community also coming together during the grieving process.

Joe reflected on how experiencing such losses can change a performer’s perspective, particularly when it comes to appreciating the opportunity to continue wrestling.

His comments come amid numerous tributes honoring PAC and The Butcher, as friends, colleagues and loved ones remember their contributions both inside and outside the ring.

Among those who have publicly paid tribute to PAC is his wife, Natalie Satterley, who shared a personal message following his passing.

For Joe, the priority remains looking after one another while recognizing the importance of the relationships formed throughout a career in professional wrestling.