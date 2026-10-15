AEW Airs Mysterious Vignette Teasing Possible Debut Of Ilja Dragunov

AEW may be preparing to introduce another former WWE Superstar, as a mysterious vignette aired during Wednesday night’s programming has fueled speculation about the potential arrival of Ilja Dragunov.

During the October 14 three-hour combined edition of AEW Dynamite and Collision, the company broadcast a 22-second teaser featuring several unusual images that appeared to hint at an upcoming debut.

The video showed a well-dressed man conducting an orchestra, alongside footage of a metronome positioned on a wrestling mat.

Additional scenes featured an unidentified individual running inside a wrestling ring and walking down a flight of stairs. Although the person featured in the vignette was not identified, the imagery has led to speculation that the teaser could be connected to Dragunov.

The 33-year-old former WWE titleholder has been linked to AEW since reports emerged in September that he had signed with the promotion after choosing not to renew his WWE contract. According to those reports, Dragunov became an immediate free agent following his departure from WWE, allowing him to pursue opportunities elsewhere without a waiting period.

AEW President Tony Khan previously addressed the possibility of signing Dragunov during a media appearance following ROH Death Before Dishonor in August. At the time, Khan acknowledged that he was uncertain about Dragunov’s contractual situation but spoke highly of his abilities, describing him as a “tremendous” wrestler.

Despite the reported agreement, AEW has not officially announced Dragunov’s signing or confirmed that he is the individual featured in Wednesday’s teaser. No debut date has been revealed either.

Nevertheless, the timing of the vignette, combined with previous reports linking Dragunov to the company, has generated further speculation that his first AEW appearance could be approaching. For now, the identity of the individual behind the mysterious video remains unconfirmed.