Updated Lineup For AEW WrestleDream 2026

All Elite Wrestling (AEW) has announced the updated lineup for its 2026 WrestleDream pay-per-view (PPV) event, scheduled for this weekend.

In a highly anticipated tag team match, FTR (Cash Wheeler and Dax “The Axe” Harwood) will face the Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin) to kick off a best-of-five series. Additionally, AEW TBS Champion Persephone will defend her title against Hyan, Dani Luna, and Queen Aminata in a four-way match.

Also previously announced is a title defense by AEW Women’s World Tag Team Champions, The Brawling Birds (Jamie Hayter and Alex Windsor), who will take on Wrathlander (Kris Statlander and Harley Cameron). Furthermore, AEW National Champion Andrade El Ídolo will put his title on the line against “The Psycho Killer” Tommaso Ciampa.

The lineup features AEW World Trios Champions Swerve Strickland and The New Level (the duo of “Awesome” Austin Creed and Kofi) defending their titles against “Hangman” Adam Page and Brodido, which includes Brody King and ROH World Champion Bandido, in a 2-out-of-3 Falls match.

Moreover, AEW Continental Champion Jon Moxley, representing The Death Riders, will defend his title against Mark Davis, also known as “Dunkzilla,” from the Don Callis Family.

Other previously announced matches include AEW World Tag Team Champions, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson), defending their titles against members of the Don Callis Family, “The Jet” Kevin Knight and “The Protostar” Kyle Fletcher. Additionally, AEW Women’s World Champion, either “The CEO” Mercedes Moné or Queen Aminata, will defend her title against “The Toxic Spider” Thekla from the Triangle of Madness.

A Clockwork Carnage Match for the AEW World Championship is also scheduled, featuring AEW World Champion “The Aerial Assassin” Will Ospreay against Samoa Joe from The Opps, “The Alpha” Konosuke Takeshita, Don Callis Family’s AEW International Champion “The Rainmaker” Kazuchika Okada, The Demand’s Ricochet, and AEW TNT Champion Darby Allin.

AEW WrestleDream 2026 will take place on Saturday, October 17th, at the Addition Financial Arena in Orlando, Florida.