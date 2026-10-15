Backstage Update On Anthony Bowens’ AEW Future

As reported in late September, the contracts of Anthony Bowens and Max Caster with AEW were set to expire at the end of the month, and negotiations had not yet begun. We now know that Caster has left AEW, but there has not been an update regarding Bowens.

Sean Ross Sapp shared some details about Bowens in response to fan questions during the latest edition of Fightful Select Answers Q&A. He mentioned that there has been no news about Bowens’ future plans, although he was present during the week of the PAC tribute episode of Dynamite. Bowens is still listed on the AEW roster page, while Caster has been removed.

Sapp speculated that, based on recent reports, there is likely some interest from AEW in retaining Bowens, so he wouldn’t rule out the possibility of him staying. Additionally, he mentioned that he has not heard of any interest in Bowens from TNA, but if Bowens becomes a free agent, TNA’s interest would be likely.

Bowens has not yet commented on his potential future in or out of AEW. However, he has remained active on social media and attended the Clayface premiere on Tuesday night.