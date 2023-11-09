Tyson Kidd On Why He’ll Unlikely Ever Wrestle Again, Why His Neck Surgery Was Different, More

Tyson Kidd recently appeared as a guest on the INSIGHT with Chris Van Vliet program for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion, Kidd said he will not return to the ring:

“I mean, I know they say never say never, but I’ve said never for the last eight years. The truth is I can probably do, in some things I can do like 99% of the move. I just can’t do the actual bump, or you know, and I’m sure maybe I could take a couple but at what cost? I don’t know, like I haven’t taken one. There is no point to me.”

The difference between his neck surgeries and other wrestler’s neck surgeries:

“I understand where that comes from. I believe Steve Austin has the second highest, at least in terms of WWE wrestlers, in terms of how high their fusion is. His was, I think, a C3 and C4. Most of the normal ones are like C5 and 6, or 6 and 7. Mine C1 and C2, the very top two vertebrae in your body. That’s the difference. That’s why even when I posted the picture of the scar, the staples in the back. One of the benefits of joining the broken neck club is as I refer to it, Steve Austin becomes a friend of yours and he reaches out to you and you text and phone call all the time. I posted that picture and within like 20 minutes, Austin was either calling me or texting me. He’s like, ‘Kid why did they go through the back? Why not through the front?’ I explained, ‘Steve, where they went is the equivalent of my mouth. That’s where my fusion is adjacent to my mouth.”

What happens during the matches:

“I’m in Gorilla and have the headset on. I always joke that you haven’t really worked in WWE until you put that headset on at least one time. It’s crazy. You put that headset on and you’re talking to a lot of people at one time. Every camera guy can hear me when I press the ring channel, whatever. Every cameraman can hear me. The truck can hear me. I can talk to the ref Hunter, Triple H, Bruce Prichard. I mean, whoever’s got the headset on, Billy Kidman who is timing the show. You put that headset on and you’re talking to at least like 15 people but like maybe five or six are talking back to you and you’re trying to watch the match and you’re trying to communicate to the truck and like, you know, you don’t want to miss a shot so what’s happening next and a lot of times the talent will come to the back and they’ll ask me what I thought of the match and I can give them a general view of the match, but I always tell them I have to go and watch it after by myself because there’s too much stuff going on. I’m checking the time. I’m talking to the truck. I’m talking to the ref, ‘Hey, make sure, tell them plan B, plan B.’ I mean that happened a few weeks ago. A match a few weeks ago I was very proud of was the Becky and Zoey Falls Count Anywhere match. There were a lot of audibles going on on the fly that if I were just watching it and I didn’t know, you wouldn’t catch them, but when I’m at home watching it back, I caught that one. I caught that one. I caught that one.”

You can check out the complete interview below:



(h/t to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription)