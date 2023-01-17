U.S. Championship Match Set For WWE Raw Is XXX Next Week

The WWE United States Championship match is set for next week’s show.

The main event of Monday Night Raw this week from Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio saw Bobby Lashley out-last five other WWE Superstars to emerge victorious in the No. 1 Contender Six-Pack Challenge.

With the win, “The All Mighty” moves on to challenge Austin Theory for the U.S. title at the WWE Raw 30th Anniversary special dubbed “Raw Is XXX” next Monday night in Philadelphia, PA.

