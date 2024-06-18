Uncle Howdy’s New Faction “The Wyatt Sick6” Pulls In Big Numbers For WWE

WWE ended Monday’s episode of Raw with a bang, as the Wyatt Sick6 faction made their debut. We saw the lights go out, and then the first note of Bray Wyatt’s theme song played repeatedly before we saw a door open with a light shining.

We saw several people lying in the gorilla position, some of whom appeared to be dead. Nikki Cross crawled out to a lantern at the top of the stage before we saw a gorilla beating Chad Gable, Gunther, and other characters, and the set was destroyed. Erick Rowan, Dexter Luis, and Joe Gacy were all wearing masks.

Uncle Howdy approached and was joined by the other members of the group. Howdy grabbed the lantern, exclaimed, “We’re here!” and turned it off as the show faded to black. Cross portrays Sister Abigail, Rowan as the Ramblin Rabbit, Lumis as Mercy the Buzzard, and Gacy as Huskus the Pig. Bo Dallas is Uncle Howdy.

In less than 12 hours, the debut video has received over a million views on YouTube and over 2.5 million views on TikTok.