Undertaker Believes WWE Attitude Era Stable Was Watered Down And Could Have Lasted Longer

During The Attitude Era, The Undertaker was one of the most well-known characters. Throughout those years, his character evolved from the Deadman to a satanic figure in the Ministry of Darkness.

The group came into being following Paul Bearer’s betrayal of Kane and Taker’s declaration that a “plague of evil” would be let loose within the WWF. Bradshaw, Faarooq, Mideon, Viscera, Edge, Christian, and Gangrel eventually joined Taker, but their partnership lasted only about a year.

During an appearance on the Six Feet Under podcast, Taker was asked if he thought there could have been more done with the group.

Taker stated, “It definitely had the legs to go on if it hadn’t gotten watered down the way it did. Probably a 2, maybe 3-year run out of that. I think there was so much that we still had left that we could have done to push the envelope and people to work with. But it had its place in my run and I’m pretty proud of it because it came at a time where I really felt like I needed an evolution and I think it resonated.”

The stable was popular among fans, but some in mainstream media found it controversial. After the group split, several members were repackaged and separated into different storylines.

