Undertaker Shares Funny Story About The First Time He Met Vince McMahon

The Undertaker remembers the first time he ever met Vince McMahon.

The WWE Hall of Fame legend recently appeared as a guest on the Six Feet Under podcast, during which he reflected on meeting Vince for the first time and joking about nearly getting stuck with a silly gimmick due to an exchange he had with him.

“The Dead Man” was asked by the WWE Chairman if he had any talents, and he jokingly told McMahon that he could sing in the shower, a joke he immediately realized was a mistake.

“There is a gigantic mural of Vince posed up on the wall,” Undertaker said. “Very well done, impressive. The house is massive. This is not in my tax bracket. We start talking, Bruce is putting me over, I’m telling my life story. I feel like it’s going pretty good. He asks me, ‘Do you have any other talents? Do you sing? Do you dance?’ I say, ‘Only in the shower.’ As soon as I said it, I was like, ‘Ohh, I shouldn’t have said that.’ It was the time of outlandish gimmicks.”

He continued, “Now I’m thinking, ‘I’m going to be singing in the shower guy.’ As soon as I said ‘I sing in the shower,’ Vince is like, ‘Really??!?!’ Oh no, I’ve screwed up. I was just trying to be funny. This meeting goes on and it feels like it’s been two hours. We get to the end of the meeting. ‘Well, we don’t have anything for you. Maybe after WrestleMania we’ll have something for you then.’ I thanked him for his time. The only reason I got a shot is because, at that meeting, I don’t think he thought I was a draw or would be a draw, but he liked the person. He liked who he was talking to and that is why I think he gave me a chance.”

