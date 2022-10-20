Upcoming Smash Wrestling/WXW Joint Shows to Be Filmed for WWE Network

One of the leading indy promotions in Germany, Westside Extreme Wrestling will be running two joint shows with top Canadian indy promotion Smash Wrestling.

These shows will take place in Toronto, Ontario on November 19th and in London, Ontario on November 20th.

Both shows will be filmed for the WWE Network to air at a later date.

Here are the latest match cards as per the Smash Wrestling Website:

November 19th card in Toronto:

WXW Unified World Championship Match : Tristan Archer(c) vs Carter Mason

: Tristan Archer(c) vs Carter Mason Smash Wrestling World Championship Match: Kevin Bennett (c) vs Bobby Gunns

Kevin Bennett (c) vs Bobby Gunns Smash Wrestling Women’s Title Match: Nikita(c) vs Jody Threat

Nikita(c) vs Jody Threat Jake Something vs Axel Tischer(FKA Alexander Wolfe)

Psycho Mike vs Cara Noir

John Greed vs Matt Cross vs Maggot vs Robert Creissker

Tag Team Match: Halal Beefcake vs Critical X Revolution

November 20th card in London, Ontario:

Non Title Champion vs Champion Match: Kevin Bennett vs Tristan Archer

Kevin Bennett vs Tristan Archer Matt Cross vs Robert Dreissker

Carter Mason vs Bobby Gunns

Smash Wrestling Tag Team Championship: Halal Beefcake (c) vs Books and Looks

Halal Beefcake (c) vs Books and Looks Vaughan Vertigo vs Axel Tischer (FKA Alexander Wolfe)

Jake Something vs Cara Noir

Psycho Mike vs Maggot

These will be the first ever Canadian shows to air on the WWE Network.

The French Revolution @TristanArcher has 13 years of experience & held 17 championships so far in his career. He enters Canada as @wXwGermany Unified World Champion, but will he return to Europe with nothing? NOV 19 – TORONTO

NOV 20 – LONDON TICKETS: https://t.co/AAxK7OuwOz pic.twitter.com/ssBiZC3A2v — Smash Wrestling (@smashwrestling) October 18, 2022