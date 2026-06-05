Update On Adam Cole’s Recovery From Serious Health Issues

AEW star and pro wrestling veteran Adam Cole has been out of in-ring action since All In: Texas, where he was scheduled to defend the AEW TNT Championship against Kyle Fletcher. However, during the event, Cole announced his decision to relinquish the championship, revealing that he is battling a severe concussion and other health issues.

In the latest edition of Being The Elite, The Young Bucks (Matt Jackson and Nick Jackson) provided an update on Cole’s recovery. They shared that they recently spoke with him and emphasized that his recovery is a gradual, step-by-step process. Nick Jackson mentioned that Cole is showing signs of improvement, while Matt Jackson encouraged fans to keep the 36-year-old in their thoughts and prayers, calling him the best person in the entire pro wrestling industry.

Nick Jackson said, “Adam Cole, we love you. We were just talking to him the other day. It’s step by step for him. He’s just trying to take it day by day, but he’s having improvements, which is good.”

Matt Jackson added, “So, keep him in your thoughts and prayers. He’s, gosh the best person I think I’ve ever met in the wrestling business without exaggeration. Number one; he’s the best!”