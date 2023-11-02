Update On Braun Strowman’s Recovery From Surgery

Braun Strowman has provided an update to fans following neck fusion surgery this summer.

Strowman was previously sidelined due to a concussion suffered in a WWE SmackDown tag team match in which he and Ricochet defeated The Viking Raiders. He returned after being absent for a week, only to be absent again due to the surgery.

His most recent match was on the May 1st episode of RAW, when he teamed with Ricochet against Alpha Academy. His surgery will most likely keep him out for the rest of the year.

As seen below, Andrew Sports Medicine posted on Instagram that they had a check-up with Strowman and that he received good news in the comments.

He wrote, “Great to see y’all today!!! Thx for the good news!!!!!” We wish him a speedy recovery.