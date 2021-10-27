Update On Bron Breakker Following Loss At WWE NXT’s Halloween Havoc 2021

In the main event of the 2021 Halloween Havoc edition of WWE NXT, Bron Breakker was unsuccessful in his attempt to capture the WWE NXT title from Tommaso Ciampa.

Prior to the match, Twitter account @WrestleVotes had reported that it would be “launching of the Bron Breakker era in NXT” and Ciampa’s run “could be winding down” soon. The account made a clarification to the initial report…

“Guys, NEVER said Breakker was winning. This was the first part of him being THE GUY going forward. At one point it was discussed to give him the title tonight, but obviously they chose otherwise. Probably a good idea in the long run.”