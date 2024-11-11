Update On Bruce Prichard’s WWE Status

According to reports last week, Michael Hayes and Bruce Prichard are temporarily departing from the WWE. During the Something to Wrestle podcast, Prichard’s co-host Conrad Thompson addressed the subject.

“I just want to address the elephant in the room. There’s been a lot of rumor and innuendo about Bruce Prichard. Just to clear it up, Bruce Prichard is still with WWE. Bruce Prichard is not quitting his podcast. But if you’re a longtime listener of this show, you know that there have been health events in the Prichard family and household, and right now, Brice is gonna take a little bit of a leave of absence from WWE, and he’s gonna be away, taking care of what’s really important.”



(quote courtesy of Colin Tessier)