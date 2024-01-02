Update On Charlotte Flair’s Injury Status

Charlotte Flair is on her way to recovery.

After tearing her ACL, MCL, and meniscus in a match with Asuka on WWE SmackDown in December, Flair is currently sidelined. During a spot in the corner, Flair appeared to twist as she fell and grabbed her knee.

Despite finishing the match, the former Women’s Champion needed assistance getting to the back during the commercial break. It was assumed that she would postpone the surgery until January.

Dave Meltzer stated on Wrestling Observer Radio that he believes Flair will have surgery this week. She will be out for 9 to 12 months.

“She’s not going to be around for like nine months. Yeah, she’s having surgery. I think this week she’s having the surgery,” Meltzer stated.

Flair is one of many WWE stars who signed new contracts with the company in order to earn more money and stay with the company for a longer period of time. We hope she recovers quickly.