Update On Chris DeJoseph’s WWE Release

As PWMania.com previously reported, veteran pro wrestling writer Chris DeJoseph has been released from WWE. DeJoseph had been working as one of the lead writers for SmackDown.

DeJoseph was at the WWE SmackDown TV tapings earlier this week and had even received a promotion within the last week or so, according to PWInsider.

The release isn’t related to any of the COVID-19-inspired cutbacks so something else went down.

DeJoseph had just returned to work for WWE back in December. He previously worked WWE creative from 2004-2010, and was used on TV at times as the “Big Dick Johnson” comedy character. He’s also worked for MLW and Lucha Underground.

