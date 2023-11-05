Update On CM Punk Possibly Returning To WWE

Despite WWE’s previous denials of having talks with CM Punk, there’s yet another rumor circulating about Punk’s potential return to the company.

The latest rumor is from WWE insider Boozer Rasslin, who claims that Punk is scheduled for a meeting with WWE board members and that the general consensus within WWE is that he will return.

The insider wrote, “Punk was recently scheduled for a call with few board members. Backstage feeling is its happening. Doesn’t mean its done. I am waiting for the follow up on the call. It should be the last step before things go down. Now pace yourselves. Those few weeks will be ruckus. Lots of teases on TV and social. They will milk it like crazy. So enjoy it until I get a solid answer.”

Sean Ross Sapp reported today that WWE sources continue to deny that there are talks with Punk and that fans should not expect to see him at Survivor Series. Essentially, WWE management does not want anyone to get too excited about the Punk rumors. Things can always change in wrestling, but according to WWE sources, the rumors are false.

Nobody knows what Punk’s next move will be. TNA would have him if he signed with them, but the big question is how much they are willing to pay to get him. With TNA looking to run larger venues in 2024, the chances appear to be better.

Punk has continued to tease his future plans during his MMA commentary appearances. Earlier this week at Cage Fury Fighting Championship, one of Punk’s broadcast partners said “Total Nonstop Action” while another had a WWE logo in his jacket.

D’Amore said the following to PWMania.com when he was asked about Punk: “It’s not a secret, CM Punk was backstage the day after Bound for Glory. That’s nothing new. He was backstage earlier this year when he was under contract at AEW and they were just getting ready for the debut of Collision, so we have a pretty open policy. If you want to come by and visit, as long as you’re respectful to our crew, you will be respected. He was a pleasure to have when he came around, so is there a possibility he is here in the future, you never know. Is there going to be a place for veteran talent and senior talent in TNA wrestling? Of course, you know, the value can’t be understated of good senior veteran talent right now with name recognition and drawability as well. The door is open.”