Update On Cora Jade Making A Return To WWE In-Ring Action

At the same time that WWE NXT prepares for its premiere on The CW Network, one star is getting closer to returning to the ring.

Cora Jade is currently out of action. When she first suffered the injury, she was expected to be out for at least a year. Her match against Lyra Valkyria for the Women’s Title was cut short due to an injury in the main event of an NXT live event in January.

The top NXT star sustained a knee injury, forcing the match to be halted. The referee and doctors checked on her before assisting her to the back. She’s on the shelf with a torn ACL.

Roxanne Perez, the NXT Women’s Champion, appeared on The Ringer Wrestling Show for a new interview, where she gave an update on Jade’s injury. Perez believes Jade still has about a month to recover. She described Jade’s injury as severe, and you never know when she’ll pop up.

Perez will defend her title against Giulia on tonight’s episode of NXT. It should be noted that once Jade has recovered, she will need to begin getting back into ring shape and medically cleared. We wish her speedy recovery.