Friday, April 17, 2026
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Update On ESPN Hosting First-Ever ‘WWEdding’ During WrestleMania Weekend

By
Matt Boone
-
WWE ESPN
WWE ESPN

ESPN issued the following:

ESPN HOSTS FIRST-EVER WWEDDING EXPERIENCE, MARRYING WWE SUPERFANS IN CEREMONIES OFFICIATED BY WWE SUPERSTAR THE MIZ

Five Couples Became Tag Teams for Life in Las Vegas on April 16th Ahead of WrestleMania® 42

Today, ESPN brought the spectacle of WrestleMania to life by turning fandom into a lifelong commitment. In celebration of WrestleMania 42 on the ESPN App, ESPN hosted the ultimate WWE-themed wedding experience in Las Vegas, where five couples stepped into the ring and became “tag teams for life” in wedding ceremonies officiated by WWE Superstar The Miz.

This once-in-a-lifetime opportunity allowed WWE superfans to step into the ring of love via a fully immersive ESPN and WWE experience complete with championship-worthy photo moments featuring official WWE title belts, WWE Superstar cutouts, a commemorative “WWEdding” certificate and more. Led by The Miz’s larger-than-life persona that embodies the spirit of WWE, each ceremony delivered the drama, humor, and showmanship that fans expect yet it was reimagined through the lens of a wedding celebration.

Fans can watch WrestleMania 42 on the ESPN App with a subscription to the ESPN Unlimited plan on Saturday, April 18 and Sunday, April 19 starting at 6 p.m. ET.

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