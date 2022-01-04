Update On Former WWE Star Ember Moon

Former WWE star Ember Moon’s non-compete clause expires next month and then she’ll be free to work for any wrestling promotion. Ember will be using the name Athena and her first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest on Sunday, February 6th.
Sunday February 6th, 2022
At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3
Making her first post WWE appearance
Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion
Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG
Fka Ember Moon
Pre sale tickets are live and are limited
Get tickets 🎟 at:https://t.co/AtCnOZDFKP pic.twitter.com/eUxB60UD5U
— Ultimate Starz Promotions (@Lillas413) January 3, 2022
30 days… until I am free!!!!!
— Lost in the flames (@AthenaPalmer_FG) January 3, 2022