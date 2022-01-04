Update On Former WWE Star Ember Moon

Former WWE star Ember Moon’s non-compete clause expires next month and then she’ll be free to work for any wrestling promotion. Ember will be using the name Athena and her first post-WWE appearance has been announced for the Baltimore Celebfest on Sunday, February 6th.

Sunday February 6th, 2022

At BALTIMORE CELEBFEST 3

Making her first post WWE appearance

Former Nxt Women’s Champion & Nxt Womens tag team champion

Athena @AthenaPalmer_FG

Fka Ember Moon

