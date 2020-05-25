Update On Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo Colon

Coastal Championship Wrestling tweeted the following, revealing that former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo Colon will be working the CCW Summer Glory 2020 event. The event will be taking place at the CCW Training Facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.
As many of you know by now, Epico and Primo were released from WWE last month.
We ARE back!
CCW's Summer Glory 2020 (outdoor seating)@WWE_Primo and @WWEEpico are going to change the tag team landscape forever.
Heavyweight champion @Agonyawaitsyou and @thealexocean both in action.
Destruction guaranteed.
Buy your tickets NOW!:https://t.co/iHQ1ICtdzX pic.twitter.com/N8dUhO9QHV
