Update On Former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo Colon

By
PWMania.com Staff
-

Coastal Championship Wrestling tweeted the following, revealing that former WWE Superstars Epico and Primo Colon will be working the CCW Summer Glory 2020 event. The event will be taking place at the CCW Training Facility in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida.

As many of you know by now, Epico and Primo were released from WWE last month.

