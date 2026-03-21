Update On Hiromu Takahashi And EVIL After NJPW Departures

Hiromu Takahashi announced in February that he would be leaving NJPW, where he has been since 2010, as previously reported by PWMania.com.

Similarly, EVIL departed NJPW in January, having spent nearly his entire career there, aside from a year-long excursion to ROH in 2014.

According to the latest Wrestling Observer Newsletter, EVIL was rumored to be heading to WWE since January, and there were speculations about Takahashi also joining WWE even before he publicly declared his exit from NJPW.

As of now, neither of them has confirmed their future plans. However, recent reports indicate that EVIL is in talks with WWE and is interested in starting in NXT, as he believes it would help him adjust to the WWE style.

Additionally, he wants to bring his established character into the WWE.

After his NJPW departure was announced, Takahashi stated in an interview with Tokyo Sports that his goals remain unchanged, including his aspiration to win the IWGP Heavyweight Championship.

Wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer raised concerns that this focus might hinder Takahashi’s chances in WWE if they perceive him as potentially wanting to return to NJPW in the future.