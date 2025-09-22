Update on Jey Uso’s Condition Following Wrestlepalooza Injury

At WWE Wrestlepalooza 2025, Jey Uso was busted open after a steel chair shot to Bron Breakker ricocheted and struck him in the head, leaving him bleeding heavily.

While the incident raised immediate concerns about his health, Jey reassured fans with a short Instagram update, writing: “I’m good.”

On Wrestling Observer Live, Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com clarified Jey’s status, explaining that WWE’s “concussion protocol” is a precautionary measure rather than confirmation of a concussion.

“Anytime someone gets split open and is bleeding everywhere out of the head, it’s an automatic concussion protocol,” Alvarez said. “That means they’re put in concussion protocol and they cannot return to television till they’re cleared. Doesn’t mean they have a concussion… As of this morning, WWE claims that he’s fine, which sounds to me like he’s been cleared.”

This is how Jey Uso got busted open. He hit Bron Breakker so hard in the back, that the chair bounced back into his face and bused him clean open. OUCH 😬#Wrestlepalooza pic.twitter.com/1itriEvGJZ — 𝗦𝘁𝗲𝘃𝗲 𝗔𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗲 🛑 (@SteveAustine_) September 21, 2025

This update suggests that Jey Uso’s injury is not expected to sideline him long-term, and he may be able to resume his role on WWE programming soon.