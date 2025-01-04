Update On Kairi Sane Following Recent Injury

WWE RAW star Kairi Sane of Damage CTRL was attacked by Pure Fusion Collective (Sonya Deville, Shayna Baszler, and Zoey Stark) in a backstage segment on the December 16 episode of the show to cover up and explain the legitimate injury she is currently dealing with.

Sane, who was originally set to compete in the WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship tournament, took to her Instagram account and provided an update on her injury. Sane shared a photo of herself in the hospital, with the caption, “I’ll get an arm of iron…”

There’s no word yet on how long Sane will be out of in-ring action, but updates will be provided once it becomes available.