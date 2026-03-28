Update On Lexis King After Injury At WWE Live Event

WWE NXT star Lexis King was announced during this week’s NXT episode as not being medically cleared to compete.

This decision came after King sustained a hard knee to the face during an 8-man tag team match at a live event in Lakeland, Florida, last Saturday. Although King felt fine after the match, WWE ultimately decided not to clear him for participation in the episode.

Fightful Select reports that sources within the company indicated that King was feeling better the day after the NXT episode. However, the report does not specify whether King has been cleared to compete or when he might receive clearance.

Currently, there are no updates on his potential return to the ring, but further information will be provided as it becomes available.

King is part of Birthright, a stable composed of second-generation wrestlers and those affiliated with second-generation wrestlers on NXT. Two members of Birthright are set to compete in the finals of the NXT Tag Team Championship #1 Contender’s tournament on next week’s episode of WWE NXT, which will take place at the Infosys Theater in Madison Square Garden, New York City.

Uriah Connors and Stacks represent Birthright in the tournament, although WWE has not yet confirmed them as the competitors in the finals against Los Americanos.