Update On Mick Foley’s Daughter Suffering A Concussion

In an interview with WrestlingInc.com, Mick Foley provided an update on his daughter Noelle suffering a concussion:

“She got injured riding a roller coaster. Being my daughter, she grew up a huge roller coaster enthusiast. She was always tall for her age and I remember her riding Nitro at Six Flags at age 6. There was Dewey and Noelle and they had to have a 400-pound man jump on the safety bar in order to squeeze me in there.”

“I hoped it would go away like most do especially if you haven’t had a succession of head injuries. But this one has been difficult for her to overcome and she’s going to see specialists. She’s looking for answers and it’s been a tough year for her.”