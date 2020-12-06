Update On NXT’s Covid Situation, Latest On Jaxson Ryker’s WWE Status

– As PWMania.com previously reported, there was a new positive Covid-19 test result from a “top” WWE NXT star this past week. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Obserber, there were additional people that tested positive but they weren’t booked for the NXT Takeover: War Games card. Meltzer added that more tests were done on Saturday so there’s no guarantee that everyone on the PPV card will be cleared.

– Wesley Blake and Steve Cutler of The Forgotten Sons returned to Smackdown without Jaxson Ryker. According to Fightful Select, there is still backstage heat on Ryker for his political comments made earlier this year on social media that led to the faction being pulled from television. Dave Meltzer noted that “they haven’t got around to cutting him. I would expect that next round of cuts, he’ll be cut.”