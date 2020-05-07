Update On Roman Reigns’ WWE Status, Backstage News On Daniel Bryan’s MITB Spot

– Regarding Roman Reigns being edited out of Wrestlemania 31 footage on WWE RAW this week, Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that “there isn’t a rule on erasing Reigns” beyond the commentators being told to not mention his name. Meltzer also noted the following:

“We’re told the reaction by Vince McMahon regarding Reigns and how to handle the situation ‘changes daily based on which way the wind is blowing,’ which is why one day they show him beating HHH on Smackdown, then they edited him off Raw, then they do a Make-a-Wish thing and have no clips of him, then they do an investment conference and Vince McMahon never says his name, and then they have a one hour special on him on FS 1.”

– Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com is reporting that Daniel Bryan was always planned to be part of this year’s Money in the Bank ladder match despite Bryan being involved in a storyline with Sami Zayn. Zayn deciding to not attend the recent TV tapings reportedly had nothing to do with the decision to put Bryan in the MITB match.