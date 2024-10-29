Update On Rumors Surrounding Oba Femi Following His Loss At WWE NXT Halloween Havoc

During the 2024 WWE NXT Halloween Havoc PLE, Tony D’Angelo defeated Oba Femi to retain the North American title. Oba was rumored to be joining the main roster, with Marc of PWN (@MarcPwn) posting, “Rumors are circulating that Oba Femi said his goodbyes last night at #HalloweenHavoc – to the NXT Roster. The belief is that he may be #WWERaw bound, potentially as early as tonight. What are your thoughts, if true?”

Corey Brennan Of Fightful.com responded with the following messages:

“Asking about this but haven’t heard anything to suggest Oba is coming up. Many in NXT see him as next in line for the title.”

“What I know about the Oba Femi rumor so far.

– With RAW being in Hershey, there’s undoubtedly an opportunity to debut/bring in NXT stars for one time appearances.

– Oba has long been viewed as a future WWE Champion internally, as far back as winning the North American title.

– As of Halloween Havoc, I have not heard of anyone saying goodbyes, but am currently enquiring further.

– Many in NXT see him as the man to dethrone Trick [Williams], most likely at NXT Stand And Deliver on WrestleMania weekend.

Additionally, people don’t just ‘say goodbye’ when they leave NXT. All recent callups have had big moments with producers, HBK, other roster members and more and most have had it filmed for social media.”