Update On Seth Rollins’ Creative Direction For WWE WrestleMania 40

Although WWE hinted that Cody Rhodes would challenge Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania 40 after previously stating that he would not challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at the event, things have changed.

Rhodes made it clear at Thursday’s WrestleMania Kickoff that he would challenge Reigns for the title before a scuffle broke out. Rollins is currently without an opponent for the year’s biggest event.

This will change at the upcoming WWE Elimination Chamber 2024 premium live event, which has 43,936 tickets sold. WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley vs. Nia Jax, the Women’s Elimination Chamber Match, and Undisputed Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day defending their titles have been confirmed for the event.

In the most recent edition of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer wrote, “The belief is that Rollins will defend against the winner of the men’s Chamber match on that same show, but such a match has not been announced. And it couldn’t be announced since the tease was [Cody] Rhodes vs. Rollins and announcing the match doesn’t make sense until this coming week.”

Based on WWE’s television appearances, Drew McIntyre and Sami Zayn appear to be competing in the match.

Meltzer added that prior to CM Punk’s injury, the plan was for him to win the men’s Chamber match and face Rollins for the title at WrestleMania.