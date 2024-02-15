Update On Shotzi Following Injury During WWE NXT Tapings

WWE taped an episode of NXT after this week’s show from Orlando, Florida, on Tuesday night, during which Shotzi injured his knee while wrestling Lyra Valkyria for the NXT Women’s Championship.

Shotzi was helped to the back as the match was stopped. Lash Legend came out to fill in for a match against Valkyria.

Alba Fyre has replaced Shotzi in an Elimination Chamber Qualifying match against Tiffany Stratton on this week’s WWE SmackDown Live.

Dave Meltzer, speaking on Wrestling Observer Radio, mentioned that Shotzi blew her knee out. Bryan Alvarez inquired whether it was a work, which it was not, with Meltzer pointing out that Legend was booked in a match with Lyra to stall for time.

Meltzer stated, “Yeah, they had, they had like six minutes left on the TV show. So they had to do something…..Well, we’ll see what happens. But we’re, they were in a panic. They were stalling to try to figure out what to do. And maybe nobody else was ready. And she had just wrestled. Maybe she was in her gear. Maybe nobody else was in their gear.

Yeah. So she was pulled. She was going to be on Friday’s Smackdown show in a match with Tiffany Stratton, which was the qualifier match for the chamber tournament. And the decision was made to go with Alba Fyre against Tiffany Stratton in Friday’s match. And I don’t know the severity of the Shotzi injury. But I do know that she left the building on crutches. And it was a knee injury.”

