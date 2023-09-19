Update On The Status Of Bray Wyatt WWE Action Figures

Bray Wyatt (Windham Rotunda) has been dropped from two upcoming Mattel action figure lines. While the toy company is giving the Rotunda family space for the time being, they do intend to honor Wyatt and his legacy in future lines.

Ringside Collectibles has released an update on Wyatt’s figures:

We just received the following Bray Wyatt WWE Figure update from Mattel.

We’ve had to adjust two waves of upcoming WWE Figures due to the unfortunate passing of WWE Superstar Bray Wyatt.

We’ll be offering the performer’s family some space at this time, but in partnership with WWE, we look forward to celebrating this amazing Superstar and his legacy in future lines to come.

Bray will be removed from the following waves:

WWE Elite Collection Greatest Hits 3

WWE Ultimate Edition Wave 20

Ringside Note: Refunds will be issued to all affected customers.