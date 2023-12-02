Update On Ticket Sales For AEW All In 2024

Next year, AEW will return to London, England for the All In PPV event at Wembley Stadium.

After pre-sales earlier in the week, tickets went on sale to the general public on Friday.

WrestleTix reported on Friday night that 33,923 tickets had been distributed, with a current setup of 44,452. In 2024, AEW appears to be using a larger stage than was used for the All In PPV event in 2023.

AEW President Tony Khan provided an update on ticket sales thus far. He said, “Thank you all who made today’s #AEWAllIn on-sale a huge success for AEW + @wembleystadium! Our 2023 ticket on sale was in May; this time we began 5 months sooner! On day 1, AEW’s already sold over $4 million in tickets (over £3M), just getting started: All In is 9 months away!”