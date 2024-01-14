Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW (1/15/2024)

WWE will be holding RAW from the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas, with World Heavyweight Champion Seth “Freakin” Rollins defending his championship against “The Modern Day Maharaja” Jinder Mahal.

According to WrestleTix, Monday’s episode of RAW has sold 5,641 tickets, and there are 550 tickets left as of 1/14/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 6,191.

The last time WWE held a show from the same venue, which was the April 17th, 2023 episode of RAW, the company drew 7,641 fans.

Monday’s episode of RAW will also see Intercontinental Champion “The Ring General” GUNTHER return to the red brand, Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Judgment Day’s “Senior Money In The Bank” Damian Priest and Finn Balor face The Miz and R-Truth in a tag team match, #DIY (Johnny Gargano and Tommaso Ciampa) battle The Judgment Day’s “Dirty” Dominik Mysterio and JD McDonagh in tag team action and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes kick-off the show.