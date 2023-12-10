Update On Ticket Sales For Monday’s Episode Of WWE RAW (12/11/2023)

WWE will be holding RAW Monday night from the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland, Ohio, with CM Punk making his return to the red brand.

According to WrestleTix, this week’s episode of RAW has sold 8,283 tickets, and there are 916 tickets left as of 12/8/2023.

The show’s total seating capacity is 9,199, while 1,511 tickets were sold following the announcement of Punk.

The last time WWE held a show from the same venue, which was the June 19th episode of RAW, the company drew 10,495 fans.

Monday’s episode of RAW will also see “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes face Shinsuke Nakamura in a singles match, “The Scottish Warrior” Drew McIntyre battle “Main Event” Jey Uso in a one-on-one match, “The Man” Becky Lynch looking to call out “The Irresistible Force” Nia Jax and WWE Women’s World Champion Rhea Ripley going up against Maxxine Dupri in a non-title match.