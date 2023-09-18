Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE RAW

WWE will be holding RAW later tonight from the Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah, with “Main Event” Jey Uso taking on Drew McIntyre in Singles action.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of WWE RAW has sold 8,152 tickets and there are 593 tickets left, while the total seating capacity is 8,745.

Tonight’s episode of WWE RAW will also see “The King Of Strong Style” Shinsuke Nakamura face Ricochet in a Singles Match, The New Day (Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods) battle The Viking Raiders (Erik and Ivar) in a 2-Out-Of-3 Falls Match and “The American Nightmare” Cody Rhodes take on WWE NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio in a Non-Title Match.

