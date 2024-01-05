Update On Ticket Sales For Tonight’s WWE SmackDown (1/5/2024)

WWE will be holding the New Year’s Revolution episode of SmackDown later tonight from the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada, with WWE Women’s Champion IYO SKY defending her title against Michin.

According to WrestleTix, tonight’s episode of SmackDown has sold 12,816 tickets, and there are 241 tickets left as of 1/4/2024. The show’s total seating capacity is 13,057.

The last time the company held a live event from the same area, but inside the Pacific Coliseum for the September 24th Saturday Night’s Main Event show, the total attendance was 8,380.

Tonight’s episode will also see United States Champion Logan Paul make an appearance, Butch and a mystery partner take on Pretty Deadly (Elton Prince and Kit Wilson) in a tag team match, Kevin Owens face Santos Escobar in the finals of the United States Championship tournament and “The Viper” Randy Orton, AJ Styles and LA Knight battle each other in a Triple Threat Match, where the winner will move on to the 2024 Royal Rumble Event to challenge Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.